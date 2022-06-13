MCHENRY — A 93-year-old Friendsville man was killed early Sunday afternoon on U.S. 219 in Accident when his vehicle crossed the center line, sideswiped an SUV, then collided head-on with a pickup truck, according to Maryland State Police.
Harry Franklin France was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:20 p.m. crash near Pine Ridge Road.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. No one in the SUV was injured, police said.
Police said France was operating a 2017 GMC Sierra northbound on U.S. 219 when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes where it sideswiped a 2016 Chevy Trax and then collided with a 2021 Ford F-350 pick-up truck.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the MSP Crash Team.
Police said U.S. 219 was closed for nearly four hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.