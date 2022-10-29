FRIENDSVILLE — A Friendsville man was killed Friday morning when the vehicle he was driving hit a truck tractor on state Route 42, Maryland State Police said.
Shane Coole, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 7 a.m. near Klotz Road.
Police said Coole lost control of a Jeep Compass while traveling north and struck the southbound Volvo truck. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.
The accident remains under investigation, police said.
