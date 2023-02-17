FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — Pressure has intensified for Maryland officials to reject proposed trail development in Garrett County’s Wild Youghiogheny River corridor.
In a letter given to Gov. Wes Moore, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz, Sen. Mike McKay, Del. Jim Hinebaugh and the Garrett County Board of Commissioners, Friendsville’s mayor and Town Council say they oppose highly developed trails along the Wild Yough.
The governor’s office on Friday said it is exploring the issue and will comment in the near future.
DNR Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz via email Friday said the department “is evaluating potential opportunities to use the $4.7 million in funding provided by the legislature last year in Garrett County.”
Any plan would adhere strictly to the provisions of the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act, he said.
“Before a plan is developed, DNR will seek the input and support of Maryland’s citizens and local officials,” Bortz said. “The department will announce a public meeting that the acting secretary will conduct in Garrett County to share ideas and strengthen DNR’s partnerships in this important region.”
The letter is the latest call for help, and first stance for Friendsville proper, in a months-old fight to preserve protected areas of the river.
In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed Senate Bill 291 that included a $700,000 grant to the Garrett commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million, which was modified from an earlier $1 million listing, for the Youghiogheny River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendell trail in Garrett County.
According to the recent letter, signed by Friendsville Mayor Spencer Schlosnagle, a high-development trail would require construction, including new bridges, grading, pavement and support necessary for those operations, which would contradict the Yough’s primitive designation.
While Friendsville is proud “to be the gateway to Maryland’s last remaining Scenic and Wild River corridor” and welcomes visitors on foot and by boat “to the pristine natural beauty” accessed by the Kendall Trail, “we feel it’s necessary to protect the diversity found there,” it states.
“Dozens of banners are prominently displayed throughout our community proclaiming Friendsville as the ‘Wild and Scenic Adventure Capital of Maryland,’” the letter states.
“We treasure this unique river resource and believe it to be one of our greatest economic generators in its current Wild status,” it states. “We want it to remain that way.”
The remote and rugged character of much of the river corridor is partly responsible for viable populations of rare and endangered species, and “we cannot in good faith destroy this wilderness area which is unlike any other to be found,” the letter says.
Any plan to develop trails within the Scenic and Wild section of the Yough must comply with the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act, DNR river regulations and a 1996 management plan.
“The high-development trail, including several bridges across the corridor, that has been proposed is inconsistent with all three of these requirements,” the letter states, and proposes the $4 million for trail development be spent on a section between Friendsville and Youghiogheny Lake in Garrett County “where the money needs to stay.”
Friendsville resident Jess Whittemore, a former councilman of the town for roughly 20 years, is against a high-development trail in the Wild corridor.
“I know that river so well,” the experienced trout fisherman said. “The wildlife is just off-the-charts incredible ... you just can’t find it anywhere else.”
Primitive trails exist for folks who want to access the Wild Yough, Whittemore said.
“There’s an extensive trail system up there,” he said. “You don’t need a (highly developed) trail there.”
