FRIENDSVILLE — A “Day of Celtic Music” presented by the Garrett County Celtic Festival will be held in the Friendsville Town Park on the Youghiogheny River on June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The stage events will include Celtic, Scottish and Irish music. Pipes and Drums will open the day and present short concerts. The lineup also includes the Teelin Irish Dance Company.
Due to continuing COVID guidelines, advance tickets will be required and are limited. Tickets can be at gccelticfestival.com or at some Ruth Enlow Library locations until the limit has been reached or until June 1. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Check www.celticfestival.com and FaceBook for more information. Any tickets won in 2020 through special distribution, raffle or donation will be still be honored.
Featured bands include the Shanty Irish, Aurora Celtic and the Seán Heely Celtic Trio.
The Shanty Irish from Cumberland has been a featured band at the festival for the last five years and previously at the Highland Festival. The band consists of several friends who enjoy making traditional Irish folk music similar to what one would hear in “singing pubs” scattered throughout Ireland. Much of the music dates from the 18th and 19th centuries and tells tales of fighting and revolution, loveand the wonders of poitin and porter (whiskey and beer).
Experience the music of Scotland and Ireland with the Seán Heely Celtic Trio, featuring U.S National Scottish Fiddle champion Heely, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Kevin Elam and Scottish border piper Tracy Jenkins. Original compositions abound and they have rich vocal harmonies in their song repertoire that features ballads, sea shanties and songs in Irish and Scottish folk tradition.
Aurora Celtic, from the hills of West Virginia, plays original and traditional music for guitar, fiddle, Irish flute, whistle, mandolin and tenor banjo that bridges the cultures of Scotland, Ireland and Appalachia. Band members Alice Fleischman, Michael Broderick, Chris Bern and Wes Ridenour are multi-instrumentalists who have played throughout the mid-Atlantic states, at the Kennedy Center and in Europe. They have been featured on NPR’s Thistle & Shamrock music program.
The Ruth Enlow Library will have “take-away” projects for kids to enjoy with their families. According to Thomas Vose, Director, “We will have a craft for young kids as well as a medieval illumination activity for older kids and teens,” said Thomas Vose, library director. “We’ll also be spotlighting our Friendsville Library building project, for which we’re raising funds, and people can learn about the future of their library there.”
All close-in gatherings and the events in them have been eliminated this year due t0 COVID-19. While food and beverages will be available, the Celtic Marketplace will not be held.
Registered guests are encouraged to bring chairs, small tents and blankets to enjoy the day.
This year’s event is sponsored in part by grants from The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority: Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West, Garrett County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and is produced by support from many volunteers.
Questions may be directed to gcceltfest@gmail.com or 301-501-0304.
