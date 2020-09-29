FRIENDSVILLE — The Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department received an energy upgrade Saturday afternoon when an installation crew from Mountain View Solar installed free solar panels on the department’s roof as part of a community giveback initiative.
A group consisting of Friendsville locals, called the Friendsville Renewable Energy Effort, have been working since 2015 on ways to make the town energy independent, and a study was completed by a professor at the A. James Clark School of Engineering, University of Maryland.
“So far, we’ve gotten almost nothing done for the town of Friendsville itself — most of our work has been outside the town limits,” said Rob Smith, a former chief building inspector with the county, resident of the Friendsville area and member of FREE. “I think 15 or maybe more solar arrays have been set up at different homes as a result of our group purchase thing we have going. That’s like a free group purchase, you don’t have to pay any money to a solar promoter for it, we’re just doing it because it ought to be done. We’re broke, but we’re happy.”
FREE held a solar open house in 2015 and invited solar installers to make presentations. Of the installers, Big D Electric, of Cumberland, and Mountain View Solar, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, ended up doing the installations for those interested. FREE held a second solar open house in 2018.
“They give us a panel for every so many kilowatts of solar that they install,” Smith said. “They donate that panel to us and when they accumulate 10 panels that have been donated, they come and then install them for free on any place that we choose.”
The group initially wanted to install the solar panels on the elementary school. That, however, presented problems for the school’s maintenance, and ultimately the Board of Education passed, Smith said. They then asked the fire department, which agreed.
“The process has taken a little while to come to fruition and we’re real excited to get the project in and help offset some of the cost of electricity for the fire department there,” said Mike Studholme with Mountain View Solar. “What we do is, we upsize the inverter — this isn’t a one-off thing — to allow for future expansion and additional panels as time goes on. If you’ve seen their roof, they’ve got a lot of space up there.”
Smith estimated the gift would run around $10,000 on the market. The solar arrays will send out a Wi-Fi signal to a receiver that reports the amount of energy it’s producing and is easily able to be monitored.
“We’re going to take the signal from the solar array on the fire hall and send it to the Friendsville elementary school and put it in the library,” Smith said. “The kids walk, because it’s not very far from the elementary school, over to see the fire engines and talk to the fire chief every year for a school activity. So with this, the kids will be able to see how the electrical output of the panels changes on cloudy days and seasonal changes. It’ll be an educational thing.”
Saturday was years of work paying off. It hasn’t been without its challenges for FREE, as convincing people they aren’t being taken for a ride isn’t easy, especially when so many small mountain towns just like Friendsville have been taken for a ride far too often by outside organizations, Smith said.
“The great thing about Friendsville is that it’s so small, its got a population of 535 people, and they’re all in a small geographical location — a river running through the middle of town that could supply a lot of energy, mountain ridges around the town with wind blowing across them and lots of sun,” Smith said. “It has a lot of energy potential.”
