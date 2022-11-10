CUMBERLAND — For a while on Thursday morning, two spots on the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall became a one-stop winter necessity shop for those in need.
The event, “From Soups to Coats,” was a joint collaboration between local health and social services organizations — Maryland Wellness, AHEC West, Horizon Goodwill Industries and County United Way. Folks were welcome to stop at AHEC’s Possibility Shop to grab coats and shoes and other cold-weather necessities, as well as hygiene kits.
Nearby, Lost Mountain BBQ served steaming hot chicken and rice soup and fresh rolls, and also had a small table of clothes donated by their employees for the taking.
At the Possibility Shop, tables and shelves inside were stacked with enough clothes to outfit “at least 100 people,” Maryland Wellness Community Relations Coordinator Angela Greenwood said. There were coats, socks and shoes for people of all ages, and hygiene kits donated by County United Way up for grabs. Outside, the Allegany County Health Department offered COVID-19 tests and other resources.
There was a clear demand, too. The event started at 10 a.m., and by 10:30, about 50 people had been helped, Greenwood and Horizon Goodwill Industries Associate Director of Workforce Development Terri Foote both said.
Lost Mountain served three pots of soup by 11 a.m., manager Josh Hausrath said.
While folks were asked to sign in at the Possibility Shop, there were no constraints on who was able to collect some donated items, though Greenwood said they were asked to keep to two to three items apiece to make sure everyone who attended was able to get what they needed.
For Greenwood, who just hit three months on the job with Maryland Wellness, it was important that the first event she coordinated be “something special, something big.” She had the idea for a coat drive and reached out to Foote to partner with Goodwill, and “from there, the idea really grew.”
When she contacted local churches and businesses for donations, “they just started rolling in,” Greenwood said.
“It was an outpouring of love,” she said.
The event was also a good chance for AHEC’s staff to help connect people with other vital resources like health insurance, Program Director David Stewart said.
Of the roughly 6% of Marylanders who are uninsured, half are eligible for free insurance, and Stewart and his coworkers aimed through the Possibility Shop to help connect eligible folks locally with that and other programs and supplies.
Thursday’s event was AHEC’s second, and largest, since the Possibility Shop opened in July, said Stewart.
“We want people to just come in and tell us what they need,” Stewart said. “We won’t have an answer right then and there for everybody, but we will work on finding it.”
Horizon Goodwill also has a housing navigator, Andi Welsh, regularly available in the shop, Foote noted. As they work to expand their footprint in downtown Cumberland, she said, Thursday’s event was a perfect way to let the people they serve know that they’re there.
“It’s helping navigate the system, because it can be difficult,” Foote said. “If you’re experiencing homelessness, mental health concerns and all of that, you’ve got to have somebody to help guide you along the way. That’s really what it’s about.”
“If people start coming here, if they trust us enough to come here to get stuff they need, hopefully, they will trust us enough to investigate what the services are that will help them move out of that situation,” Stewart said. “If we force those folks to be invisible, it won’t change anything. Nothing will change if they feel like there’s no place for them to go.”
