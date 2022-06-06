FROSTBURG — Two incumbent Frostburg commissioners face challengers in the city’s municipal election, which closes Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Incumbents Mayor Robert Flanigan, Commissioner of Water, Parks and Recreation Nina Forsythe and Commissioner of Finance Donny Carter are all running unopposed.
Incumbent Kevin Grove and former Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt McMorran are vying for commissioner of public safety.
The race for commissioner of public works is between Will Coburn and incumbent Adam Ritchey.
Ballots for the election were sent out by mail to all registered voters in the city. As such, election day will look a little non-traditional.
“There is no ‘traditional’ election day, where ballots will be available at a polling place on election day. Rather, residents may complete the ballot received by mail and mail back (must be postmarked by June 7), or bring the ballot to the Police Department lobby at 37 Broadway and place it in the ballot delivery box,” Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, said. “The ballot delivery box is available 24 hours a day and will be in place until 7 p.m. on June 7.”
If a registered voter either did not receive a ballot in the mail or their ballot became damaged, they can request a replacement ballot at City Hall.
The city enacted a charter amendment during the 2020 municipal election under the authorization of an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan, which allowed for municipal elections to be conducted by mail. The 2020 election resulted in the highest voter turnout since 2010 and thus the practice was kept for the 2022 election.
A ballot delivery box has been open and accepting ballots since May 24.
“All voters should make certain their ballot is placed within a signed oath of voter envelope, so that the Board of Elections can, a: make sure your voter history is updated, and b: ensure that only registered voters vote only once. Ballots not in a signed oath of voter envelope will not be counted,” Stahlman said. “Also, voters should mark their ballot neatly and plainly. Any text or marks on the ballot that make it identifiable to an individual voter may result in the ballot being rejected.”
