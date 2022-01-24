FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council agreed last week to purchase a Bowery Street property near the site of the upcoming Frostburg Gateway project, a roundabout that will replace a five-way intersection near the Frostburg State University campus and improve connections between the city’s downtown, the university and Interstate 68.
Once the property at 167 Bowery is bought for $113,000, it will be demolished, which will allow full-size trucks to navigate the roundabout, officials said.
“Allegany County, I anticipate, will be reimbursing the city through their Community Enhancement Program for the acquisition at $113,000 and another $12,000 for demolition,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator.
The roundabout will be built where Braddock Road joins Bowery Street, Park Avenue, Center Street and Alley 33 at the northeast corner of the FSU campus.
“We’ll probably go to construction spring 2023; it has to be timed to work with FSU,” said Laura Beeman, the city’s grants manager. “We’re probably going to miss that time this year.”
The prior estimated end date to construction was August of this year, although it is possible the Bowery Street property is demolished this year, she said.
The city has $2.95 million for the project, which is estimated to cost $3.2 million.
The city had been securing grant funding for the project through the Appalachian Regional Commission local access roads program, but the program was discontinued.
Beeman said the project could end up costing in the upper $3 million to $4 million range, but with available stimulus money there are now more opportunities to secure funding.
