FROSTBURG — Frostburg's mayor and City Council agreed to a resolution Thursday that will result in the purchase of two West Mechanic Street properties that will be razed and turned into a parking lot.
The purchase price is $297,500.
"The city has identified 28 and 30 W. Mechanic St. as properties that are close proximity to this building, City Place, churches and downtown businesses," said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city's administrator. "We were made aware that the property owner was looking to sell them. We were able to successfully negotiate with the property owner based on appraisals that the city had done."
The city is also considering buying 32 W. Mechanic St. to include it in the proposed parking lot, but the project won't fail without it, Stahlman said.
"The vision would be that these two houses would be razed," said Stahlman. A new modern city parking lot would be constructed."
The 28 and 30 W. Mechanic St. lots are wider than current city parking and would afford more parking.
If the city were to acquire all three lots, the parking lot would hold about 68 cars, said Hayden Lindsey, the city's director of public works. Otherwise, it would be about 45 to 54 spots.
"This is an opportunity to have a modern parking lot that our visitors and residents downtown would like to use," said Stahlman.
