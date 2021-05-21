FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council voted Thursday to adopt a fuel reduction policy as part of the Maryland Smart Energy Community program.
By adopting the policy, the city recognized that it should invest in alternative transportation uses and agreed to undertake policy initiatives.
“It’s a requirement as part of our MSEC grant that we used to purchase our Chevy Bolt EV police cruiser,” said Laura Michael, the city’s grants manager. “That’s something that we actually have five years now to meet the goals of.”
Some of the goals of the city’s fuel reduction policy are to “reduce on-road vehicles’ petroleum consumption by Frostburg’s fleet vehicles by 20% within five years of the established baseline year” and report petroleum consumption and reduction annually to MSEC to assure that the city is accomplishing it’s goals in a timely fashion.
