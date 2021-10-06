FROSTBURG — Fire investigators found an inoperable smoke alarm in the Frostburg apartment where a Tuesday afternoon fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman.
The fire reportedly originated in the living room area of the unidentified woman's apartment at 316 Braddock St., the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Firefighters, who had just returned from attending the funeral for Frostburg and Cumberland firefighter Kelly Frye, were called the blaze about 2:30 p.m. with occupants telling the Allegany County 911 center that a woman was still inside a second-floor apartment.
First-arriving Frostburg volunteers found "heavy fire venting from a third-floor balcony," according to a Faceook post from the Frostburg Fire Department.
Firefighters found the victim in the living room of the apartment in the 19-unit complex located just off Interstate 68 near the Frostburg State University campus.
Deputy state fire marshals believe the victim woke up and attempted to exit the burning unit but was overcome by smoke. Authorities said smoke alarms were present but had been disconnected and the batteries were removed.
"This tragic incident during Fire Prevention Week is a heartbreaking but real example of why you should never disconnect or remove batteries from smoke alarms," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a news release. "Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place."
Fire damage was confined to the original apartment with additional units suffering minor smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and positive identification.
