FROSTBURG — The Frostburg City Council voted to approve two American Rescue Plan-funded projects, as well as smoke testing for the municipal sewer system, when the officials met earlier this month.
The city will use $24,000 to upgrade light fixtures at Lions Park, as well as $30,000 to replace 37 LED streetlights throughout the city with newer ones. Both projects, according to the proposals submitted to the council, are estimated to start in January 2023, with the Lions Park work concluding in April and the streetlight replacement wrapping up in March.
For the Lions Park work, the city plans to use Potomac Edison’s Small Business Direct Install program to further offset costs. According to the Potomac Edison website, that initiative focuses on finding and installing energy-efficient equipment at participating entities.
The smoke testing process, Director of Public Works Hayden Lindsey said, permits engineers from RK&K to inspect the city’s sewer lines for leaks and other problem areas. In the process, they will also perform geographical mapping of the system.
The mapping, said Lindsey, will help build “a fully comprehensive digital map” of the city’s water and sewer systems.
“The smoke testing in and of itself is worth it, in my opinion,” Lindsey said.
The testing and mapping will cost $247,400.
The council meets next for a work session Nov. 10 and for a business meeting Nov. 17.
