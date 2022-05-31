FROSTBURG — At the May meeting of Frostburg's mayor and City Council, officials approved an application to the Community Development Block Grant program for funding to construct a child care center in the city.
The application for the funds for the Frostburg Childcare Center is set to not exceed $350,000.
The building will be located near the city pool, said LJ Bennett, the city's community development director, between the pool house and the picnic pavilion. The building does not yet have an address attached to it.
"This resolution authorizes the city to submit that application and authorize the mayor to sign the required documents," said Elaine Jones, the city's director of finance.
Lisa Van Houten, a city resident, asked if American Rescue Plan Funds could be used to offset the cost of the project.
"The city is trying to save ARPA funds for projects that do not have other funding sources available," said Jones.
The project first came up as a potential ARPA project, but the city secured an earmark from U.S. Rep. David Trone to receive federal funds.
