FROSTBURG — The mayor and City Council approved five resolutions via consent agenda at their meeting Thursday, held in City Hall and closed to in-person members of the public, but available by Facebook live due to concern over the COVID-19 spread.
The city approved non-punitive leave policies for city personnel during the declared state of emergency by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
The mayor and council decided to award a contract to Huber, Michaels & Co. for audit services for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022, in amounts not to exceed $45,000, $47,000, and $49,000, respectively.
The city also awarded a $22,000 contract for market analysis to BAE Urban Economics to make the Center Street Redevelopment successful.
Leaders decided to approve the award of a contract for the design and selection of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the Frostburg Municipal Center at 37 Broadway to a professional design firm that has the lowest proposed cost.
Catherine Davis was appointed to a three-year term as an Alternate on the Board of Zoning Appeals that will expire on March 19, 2023.
