Police lights

FROSTBURG — Two people were arrested Sunday following a stabbing at a National Highway residence that sent a Frostburg man to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of a stab wound, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, Jesse L. Kennard, 32, of Frostburg and Texas, was treated following the 5 p.m. incident and released before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center of charges of first- and second-degree assault.

Also jailed was Amanda  S. Shields, 32, of Frostburg and Baltimore, on the same assault charges following the incident that occurred at a residence in the 16000 block of National Highway.

Kennard and Shields remained jailed Monday, pending bond hearings by a district court commissioner and review by a judge.

The stabbing reportedly took place during an argument in which Shields allegedly used an unspecified item to inflict the stab wound on Kennard, police said.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video