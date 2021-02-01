FROSTBURG — Two people were arrested Sunday following a stabbing at a National Highway residence that sent a Frostburg man to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of a stab wound, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, Jesse L. Kennard, 32, of Frostburg and Texas, was treated following the 5 p.m. incident and released before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center of charges of first- and second-degree assault.
Also jailed was Amanda S. Shields, 32, of Frostburg and Baltimore, on the same assault charges following the incident that occurred at a residence in the 16000 block of National Highway.
Kennard and Shields remained jailed Monday, pending bond hearings by a district court commissioner and review by a judge.
The stabbing reportedly took place during an argument in which Shields allegedly used an unspecified item to inflict the stab wound on Kennard, police said.
