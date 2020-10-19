FROSTBURG — At a special meeting Monday, Frostburg’s mayor and City Council voted to authorize the sale of the Nickel Building, the former site of the Au Petit restaurant, located at 84 E. Main St., for $40,000 to Guthrie Real Estate LLC.
The city purchased the building in 2017 with funds from the Allegany County Community Enhancement Program and, despite multiple requests for proposals and grant funding attached, didn’t find a suitable buyer.
Earlier this year, the city put out another request for proposals, this time without the grant money attached, and received two, which were put to a four-person panel with identifying information stripped from the plans. The panel unanimously chose ‘Plan B,’ submitted by Larry and Meagan Guthrie.
“I especially like the aspect of they’re supporting small businesses that they would like to host in the little shops there,” said Nina Forsythe, commissioner of water, parks and recreation. “And that they would like to restore that as close to the original as possible.”
Mayor Robert Flanigan and Commissioner Adam Ritchie and Forsythe voted to approve the sale, while Kevin Grove and Donny Carter recused themselves from the vote.
