FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council awarded contracts for infrastructure projects during their Thursday meeting.
The money will come from the $8.379 million the city was allocated through state and local coronavirus funding, part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The council awarded a $116,800 contract to COM-BRO Contracting Inc. for the replacement of a bulk storage chorine tank at the water treatment plant.
“Cheaper than I thought it was going to be by about $20,000,” said Hayden Lindsey, the city’s director of public works, during a Nov. 15 work session.
COM-BRO was the only bidder and attended a pre-bid meeting where representatives walked the site with him, said Lindsey.
The city awarded an $822,813 contract, with an optional add alternate in the amount of $87,613, to Carl Belt Inc. for the Centennial Hill pump station and force main replacement.
“Right now the pumps are in a 15-foot deep sump,” said City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman during the work session. “There’s two pumps, every time one of those pumps fails, our street department is up there — they have confined space training — but that giant pump is lifted in and out and they’re down in there to try and situate it.”
Carl Belt Inc. was the low bidder. The other bid came from Excavation Associates Inc., which bid $877,916.
Frostburg has also been awarded grant funds totaling $71,777 from the Maryland Energy Administration for sustainability goals the Centennial Hill project will achieve, including the incorporation of solar energy into the project, officials said. The solar panels will power a portion of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.