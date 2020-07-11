FROSTBURG — The mayor and City Council of Frostburg voted during a work session Thursday to approve a resolution to purchase the remaining four properties that are a part of the ongoing Center Street Redevelopment project.
“Originally, we were looking at scheduled closing dates later in July for the remaining four properties on Center Street,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “We’ve been under contract on all eight of the properties. The four contracts held until August of this year.”
The resolution was passed at the work session due to scheduling conflicts. The dates that ended up working for both sides were Friday and Tuesday.
“We had to close with the individual property owners within a short time frame so that there money would not be held in escrow for too long,” said Stahlman. “I was not able to delay this until the July council meeting.”
As such, per the resolution, the city will purchase properties at 232, 246, 248 1/2 and 250 Center from the respective owners for $651,000.
Funding for the project comes from the Department of Housing and Community Development — Strategic Demolition Fund and the Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development Community Enhancement Program.
In June 2019, the city purchased four properties — 228, 234, 240 and 244 — on Center Street for $687,735, making progress on its long-term plan to buy eight total properties to demolish and redevelop into professional housing. All of the properties are located between Oak and American streets directly across from Frostburg State University’s campus.
In the past the university had attempted unsuccessfully to undertake the program.
“This project has been ongoing for many years,” said Stahlman. “What we will be looking to do is close on the properties this summer and work on getting a demolition invitation to bid out shortly.”
The goal, she said, was to have demolition bids for the council to consider at their August meeting.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.