FROSTBURG — At the Frostburg Historic District Commission meeting Monday, the commissioners approved an application from Clatter Cafe to alter a window to add a sign and a second order/pickup window to the side of the building.
The cafe, located at 15 S. Broadway, was looking to change its ordering area and the area around it.
“Where you order, right now, at the outside window, it gets congested — not the best from the inside or the outside,” business owner Jon Felton said. “We want to add an additional window — not adding a new window, but another window — that’s already in the building and make it look like the first window.”
The second window, he said, would allow for ordering. Pickup to be done at the other window, reducing the number of people clumping around one window.
As part of the application, they wanted to make changes on the wall where the windows are located to spruce it up a bit and direct peoples’ eyes to the important sections on the wall.
The application also called for a vertically oriented rectangular, wooden sign — orange border, off-white background and maroon lettering — to be placed by one of the windows. Something reminiscent of a “Motown-like, barbershop-style” sign, Felton said.
Commissioner Robert Rep-han suggested the cafe consider a lighted sign.
Felton said the cafe would consider it, though it would be more expensive, and currently the cafe is operating at 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. hours.
