FROSTBURG — City Hall and the Frostburg Police Department will be starting their move into an overhauled Frostburg Municipal Center come Monday.
City Hall will close at 4 p.m. Monday and reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. at the new 37 Broadway location.
“We are very excited to be moving into the building at 37 Broadway. After what seems like a very long 16 months, the construction is nearly complete, save for a few outstanding items that will be completed over the next 30-60 days,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “The demolition began in January 2020, and considering the pandemic and the resulting supply issues, plus the messy weather this winter, we are pleased with the progress that has been made.”
While on the move, the police department will continue to answer emergency calls and respond to those calls. The non-emergency line service however will be disrupted at times as the service is transferred to the new building.
Payments can be placed in the payment drop box, which is located to the left of the police entrance at 37 Broadway. The phone service will experience disruptions during the moving process, as well.
“The staff at the Frostburg Police Department and City Hall are very excited for the new building. Contemporary and comfortable finishes, practical and functional space, substantially improved building efficiency with a modern HVAC system and a dedicated meeting room and conference rooms are some of the many features the mayor and council and staff are looking forward to in this building,” said Stahlman. “The building at 37 Broadway saw its last substantial renovation in the 1970s, and now, almost 50 years later, we have been able to repurpose and expand the building into the new Municipal Center that reflects the community’s pride in their town.”
