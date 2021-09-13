FROSTBURG — Frostburg City Police Chief Nick Costello asked the mayor and City Council on Thursday to consider a parking rate change from 25 cents to 50 cents per hour in December and a partnership with the mobile parking app ParkMobile.
“There are really two parallel issues — one is the possibility of raising the meter rates to 50 cents per hour instead of 25 cents. We didn’t get any feedback directly by businesses. I think that’s an indication there’s not a great objection,” Costello said. “I think a lot of the reason for that is the rates have been 25 cents for 20 or 30 years, maybe longer. Equipment costs are more; the cost of paying for enforcement is more.”
ParkMobile is the most used parking app in the nation, used by over 400 cities, including Winchester, Virginia, and Frederick.
“I think this is a great way to go. There is no change to the actual function of the meters,” he said.
The app has two transaction fee options, one where ParkMobile is the merchant of record, and one where the township is the merchant of record — in either case the transaction fee is paid by the user.
Mayor Robert Flanigan suggested asking other municipalities if they have had bad experiences with the app.
“We would behove ourselves to do that,” he said.
The aimed implementation with ParkMobile would come in January.
