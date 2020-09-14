FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council are considering a one-year lease agreement with Principle Labs LLC on the city-owned property at 14 S. Water Street, otherwise known as City Place, for use of the first floor for meeting room area for COVID-19 testing.
Under the current conditions in the agreement, the laboratory “may not charge test subjects any fees for the testing it performs other than those which are paid by test subjects’ insurers” and “may not charge the city any fees in exchange for the services it provides under the terms of this agreement.”
The laboratory does both active virus testing and antibody testing.
“They have been doing testing at Beckman’s Pharmacy (Greene Street, Cumberland), but it’s my understanding that Beckman’s Pharmacy is changing their business model and the COVID testing site agreement is coming to an end with them,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, during a Thursday work session.
Principle Labs reached out to the city, she said, to see if there would be an opportunity to relocate the testing site to Frostburg.
As well, the laboratory would have exclusive use of the facility on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the city would have use of the facility Thursday through Sunday.
“We felt that the Monday through Wednesday hours were acceptable to the city and met their needs. The way this agreement is written right now, the city would not gain any revenue from this,” said Stahlman. “It’s my understanding that their testing is either paid for by the insurer or it is paid for by the Maryland Uninsured Fund. They are not collecting cash from patients that are going to get COVID tested.”
At the August work session, the mayor and City Council agreed to send a letter-of-intent to Gov. Larry Hogan expressing their desire to see a state-run testing facility opened in Allegany County.
“So we’re not charging any rental. And it ends up being a service to residents because they do not have to pay for the services,” said Commissioner of Water, Parks and Recreation Nina Forsythe.
She said it was her understanding that the laboratory has a fund set up for people who don’t have insurance to get tested if they have a referral. A doctor’s order would be required to get tested.
“I think getting one in the city is a positive thing, for sure,” said Commissioner of Public Works Adam Ritchey.
