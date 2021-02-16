FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council on Thursday decided to move forward in working toward an agreement with the owner of Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill in Cresaptown on exclusively leasing or renting out the pavilion behind the former Moose Lodge.
The restaurateurs are looking to open Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill West in the building that once was the Moose.
The city owns the pavilion behind the building.
“The city does own the pavilion behind the Moose, but that pavilion came to be in partnership with the city and the Moose many decades ago and has been primarily used by the Moose,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator.
“He thinks that (the pavilion) is part of his business model. He’d have exclusive rights to it.
“He would maintain the grass and bathrooms — regular maintenance type things — and the city would still own it and retain rights for sled riding on the hill. That’s probably the most valuable recreation asset that we have there at this point.”
Brian Vought, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said that he and Jim Lashbaugh have had discussions about outdoor dining and bands playing at the pavilion, knowing that it is situated in a residential neighborhood. Lashbaugh’s location in Cresaptown has live music as one of its draws.
Commissioner of Public Works Adam Ritchey asked what kind of revenue the pavilion normally generates.
It is an infrequently requested facility, Vought said.
Commissioner of Water, Parks and Recreation Nina Forsythe said acoustic acts would probably be OK.
Commissioner of Public Safety Kevin Grove said he “wouldn’t want to run him off, because it’s a good idea.”
The city does already have noise ordinances in place.
