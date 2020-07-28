Frostburg construction inspection fees set to increase

FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council agreed to a resolution recently that will adjust fees for certain electrical inspections starting Aug. 1.
The move comes because of an increase in the cost of inspection fees for permits from the city’s contracted third-party vendor, MEGCO Inspections, officials said.
The cost of a residential 100- to 200-amp electric service will increase from $75 to $90. The cost for a 400-amp electric service and larger will start at $125, and a generator/transfer switch will cost $25 in addition to the service cost.
LJ Bennett, the city’s community development director, said the vendor “has not increased his fees in over five years and this increase is coming as a result of the cost of doing business.”
