FROSTBURG — At a special work session, the mayor and City Council discussed ways in which Frostburg can and should use the $8.379 million in funds coming from the American Rescue Plan.
“Considering the county, who has a much larger budget, got about $13 million, that’s a pretty significant allocation for the city,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator.
Some options for the funds include uses similar to which the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds were to be used, to buy personal protective equipment or additional testing.
The council discussed the use of funds for a lottery, or maybe just cash, or to cover COVID-19 sick leave for city employees who can show they have gotten or get the vaccine.
LJ Bennett, the city’s community development director, suggested using some of the funds to work with the company iWorks, a Utah-based firm, to bring the city’s permitting, rental housing and code enforcement to the digital age.
“Right now, all of that is managed on spreadsheets and in paper files,” said Bennett.
It would cost the city $3,850, with the 50% discount applied, to set up and have an $11,500 annual subscription fee.
The city is in conversations with the county over offering businesses grants to work on their facades and outdoor dining areas.
“In 2020, about $40,000 to $50,000 in hotel motel tax money that would normally be allocated to nonprofits in the community was not and a lot of those organizations do have events that were canceled,” said Stahlman, as another possible use for the funds.
Commissioner of Public Safety Kevin Grove brought up looking into using the premium pay stipulation in the ARP to help the volunteer fire department and other people who volunteered and put themselves in harm’s way during the pandemic, as well as the municipal employees falling under the low and medium incomes the ARP suggests using premium pay for.
“I know that they keep excellent records on who responded to what call,” said Grove. “I was thinking there might be a way to spend some money with those volunteers in mind.”
However the majority of the funds, about $5.5 million, said Stahlman, should be earmarked for infrastructure.
“A lot of the talk about the stimulus funds has been the long-term benefit for the community and by spending these stimulus funds on these projects — prevents your utility rates from having to cover the expenses in the future, which makes it more affordable to live in the city long term, not just this year,” she said.
The proposed infrastructure projects were finishing mapping the water lines in the city, and mapping the sewer, gas and electric lines, as well; replacing the chlorine tank at the water treatment facility, as it now sits unused after failing an inspection; Savage well rehab, as one of the two wells is inoperable; upgrading the Piney Dam, putting in an air compressor; upgrading the cybersecurity, software and systems at the water treatment facility; and fixing six fire hydrants currently unusable and other smaller projects.
Some of the uses of the funds will be put to a resolution at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
