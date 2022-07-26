FROSTBURG — Frostburg officials have entered into an agreement with a developer who plans a project featuring business and residential space as part of the Center Street redevelopment project.
A letter of intent was signed during Thursday’s mayor and City Council meeting with Gillis Gilkerson of Salisbury. The agreement provides for the selling of the property to Gilkerson after a year.
The city has been pursuing the project for a number of years using Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Strategic Demolition Funds and Allegany County Community Enhancement Program funds.
“Over the course of several years, the city has spoken to several developers about the project with the vision of it being mixed-use commercial or office first floor and upper story that’s geared toward professionals,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “We’re hearing time and time again that there are a lot of jobs for professionals in our community between the university and Northrop Grumman, IBM and other places that are hiring as well, and there’s just not enough housing that is what these people moving here are looking for.”
“This project’s vision was to hopefully be the first type of project in a while like this in the area to have many residential units with 12-month leases and amenities that people may be coming from urban areas are expecting,” she said.
The city went through a request for proposals process in December and ultimately did not solicit a proposal.
A group from Maryland Department of Commerce, Allegany County Economic Development and Frostburg State University recommended the letter of intent, which allows the developer to go through the preliminary process before transferring the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.