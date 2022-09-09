Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&