FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council received updates during a Thursday work session on various large-scale projects.
Construction of the Frostburg Gateway project — which involves construction of a roundabout to replace the five-way intersection near Frostburg State University to improve the connections between the downtown, the university and Interstate 68 — has been delayed.
“That was originally set to go to construction — start minor elements this spring and then shutdown of that intersection this summer when the university let out — and that won’t happen this year,” said Laura Beeman, the city’s grant manager. “There have just been so many things that happened. Right now, the project is at about 50% designed. The next set of plans are due to be submitted to us and SHA (Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration) on March 18.
“Right now, we think we’re just about a million (dollars) short, but with the rising cost it might be a little bit more,” she said. “Delaying this a year gives us plenty of time to get everything ironed out.”
A transit hub is expected to be built in the parking lot of Frostburg State University’s Guild Center next spring.
“The transit hub, that’s in an SHA grant that Allegany County originally obtained and we’re partnering with them and FSU on the project. It’s kind of like a fancy, innovative bus station,” said Beeman. “(Bennett, Brewer and Associates) have completed the design of that. It will involve moving the Bay Runner stop there. It will also provide a bathroom for the transit drivers. They have to go into the PE Center now and it’s not convenient.”
The city will have little responsibility for the building, other than providing free water and sewer for the bathroom, said City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman.
The construction cost was estimated at $310,000.
The city is working on designs for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant fishing pier at Piney Dam.
“This is probably going to be one of our more expensive (recreation) projects,” said Beeman. “We met with our partners last month and we’re working with DNR (Department of Natural Resources) Fisheries and Resources for Independence.”
