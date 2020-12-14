FROSTBURG — The Frostburg mayor and City Council discussed during a Thursday work session the replacement of the aging Centennial Hill Area Pump Station, as it has become a potential safety hazard for city workers.
Allegany County built the pumping station in the 1960s and the city annexed it about 20 years ago. By then, it had already reached the extent of its useful life, said Chris Hovatter, the city’s director of public works.
“It’s not state of the art, but more than that, it’s kind of dangerous to today’s standards of entering pump stations and doing work,” Hovatter said. “Lately, we’ve had some failures and it really needs replaced. I don’t think we can Band-Aid it anymore. The cost is going to go up and up and up.”
The city conducted a preliminary engineering study and now has a proposal for a design. Initially, the design was expected to cost around $40,000, but the city negotiated with EADS Group, Inc., and got the proposal down to $22,000.
“I think it’s probably the most important thing out there in front of us in terms of major infrastructure that needs replaced,” said Hovatter.
The project wasn’t budgeted for in the city’s fiscal year budget. However, after receiving $500,000 in additional state grants for the municipal center project, which freed up a couple of hundred thousand dollars, City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman asked staff to come up with projects in the $100,000 to $200,000 range and the pump station rose to the top.
“It’s a pretty big safety concern when the pumps fail. The guys actually have to go down into the sump,” said Stahlman.
The new design would have the sump on rails, which would lower the likelihood of city staff having to go into 15-feet deep manholes.
“Thinking that we’ll have the money to construct this with the leftover CDA dollars was motivation number one for Chris to start looking at it. In addition, Maryland Smart Energies Communities grant rounds came out and (in) talking with them, they encourage us to apply for the efficiency and sustainability elements,” said Stahlman.
The current thinking is they could get around $30,000 from MSEC because there is a solar element to the design.
“It’s a real safety hazard for our employees for them to go down in there. It’s just a matter of time before somebody gets hurt,” said Adam Ritchey, commissioner of public works.
