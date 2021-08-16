FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council agreed during a work session last week to move Community Legacy grant funding from a project that fell through to other projects in the downtown area.
“We had a significant project fall through due to scheduling issues with the contractor and materials supply,” said LJ Bennett, the city’s community development director.
The $8,922 in grant funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development was to be used to replace a rotten porch at 105 E. Main St., making it Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, Bennett said, but the funds have to be used by Dec. 31 and the contractor couldn’t meet that deadline due to scheduling conflicts.
Since the group initially scheduled to receive the funds agreed to instead try again next cycle, the grant money will now go to other projects.
In the split, $5,760 will go toward materials for The Deep End, an extension of Dig Deep Brewing Co. located in Cumberland, which will be in the old Dante’s building.
The other $4,153 will be split between two over-leveraged projects — the Gunter Hotel and Au Petit projects — Bennett said.
The city applies for Community Legacy grants quite often and the money is used to fix up facades, signage and make historic buildings ADA compliant — as most were often built prior to the passage of the act.
