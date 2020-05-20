FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council heard about the budget and the June 2 municipal election during a work session last week.
Elaine Jones, the city’s finance director, recommended no changes to the budget ordinance, which is set for a second vote at the Thursday City Council meeting.
“While we know the situation is not looking promising, as far as meeting our current year budget, there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to what the impact will be on the budget for next year, as well,” said Jones. “We are not recommending any changes to the budget ordinance, just because we don’t have any additional definitive guidance or any reliable information to revise our estimates at this time.”
Jones reviewed the early economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the city’s financial situation relating to utility functions.
“I compared the balances to a year ago, and the percentage of receivables over 180 days delinquent has nearly doubled, from just over 7% to almost 15%. Percentage of receivables over 60 days delinquent has increased about 8%,” said Jones. “To put that in perspective, the total customer utility accounts that are over 60 days past due right now, those customers owe the city about $41,000 more as of April 2020 than they did April 2019.
Jones said there’s also been a decrease in utility billings.
“That’s due to decreases in water and sewer consumption. The water consumption among some of the city’s typically highest consumers has dropped dramatically due to the stay at home order,” she said, citing Frostburg State University as an example. “The university had a decrease of consumption of about 1.9 million gallons in one month when you compare April 2020 to April 2019. You turn that into dollars, that’s a decrease in revenue for the city of about $47,000 in one month.”
The city is working with customers on payment plans.
Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, said the ballots for the city election were mailed to eligible voters last week. Those that did not receive their ballot can contact Stahlman by phone at 301-689-6000 extension 101 or by email at estahlman@frostburgcity.org.
“Those ballots can be returned by mail. They are pre-stamped, so no cost to the voter,” said Stahlman. “They also may be delivered on election day at a delivery box at City Place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.”
City election ballots can also be delivered to a delivery ballot box in the lobby at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
