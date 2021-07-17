CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly assaulted three Cumberland Police officers and was found in possession of an assortment of drugs from marijuana to heroin.
Avotunde Abiola Adedipe, 27, was being held Saturday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including assault on police, resisting arrest and multiple drug-related violations.
Police said Adedipe was suspected of driving under the influence after an officer contacted him on Reynolds Street, and Adedipe allegedly assaulted the first officer and fled on foot.
He was quickly caught, police said, but allegedly assaulted two more officers in the process.
Suspected marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and clonazepam where allegedly found in his possession.
