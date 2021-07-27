FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 West End residents and motorists early Monday afternoon was apprehended a short time later after he ran from police officers who apprehended him in a wooded area of Shaw Street, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
It was about 12:20 p.m. when a barrage of citizen phone calls came into Frostburg Police from residents of the Centennial and First streets area who reported being assaulted with bricks and rocks thrown by the suspect.
Officers located the suspect, Jason Marquee Lavergne, 23, who allegedly threatened police as he stood holding a brick and rock.
Police said Lavergne ran from officers before he was taken into custody.
Motorists in the area also reported that Lavergne had stopped their vehicles in traffic before hurling rocks and bricks at them, police said.
Lavergne, who also has a Severn address, was arrested on 39 criminal charges, including first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
He remained jailed Tuesday awaiting a hearing in district court.
Police identified the random victims, some of whom were assaulted while in the yards and driveway. One victim was reportedly struck in the leg with a brick. None required medical treatment, police said.
Lavergne allegedly threw a rock through a camper, broke a door window and a wall of a residence and damaged a second residence with a thrown brick.
Frostburg Police were assisted in the investigation by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and Frostburg State University Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.