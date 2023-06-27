OAKLAND — A Frostburg man is awaiting trial in Garrett County District Court after he was arrested for allegedly posing as a child protective worker of the Maryland Department of Social Services in January at a Mountain Lake Park residence, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Wayne Thomas Dunn, 59, was taken into custody Monday at a Frostburg residence on an arrest warrant issued Friday and served by Frostburg Police officers and detectives of the sheriff's office.
The arrest came following a four-month investigation by the sheriff's office into alleged crimes that took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 21 of this year at the victim location in Mountain Lake Park.
Charged with misrepresenting as a social worker and practicing without a license, Dunn was granted pre-trial release Monday after posting $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
