CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a shooting incident in which a McCoole residence was struck by gunfire, according to Maryland State Police.
Charles Harold Carter II, 39, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and related charges before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, police said.
The arrest was disclosed late Monday on the state police website in connection with the incident that occurred Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle into a McCoole Drive southwest residence.
Investigation by troopers resulted in recovery of one spent shell casing at the scene of the shooting and discovery of bullet holes in the residence.
At that time, troopers found no evidence of anyone or anything being struck by bullets other than the involved dwelling.
Investigative details concerning the nature and motive of the shooting, whether or not the residence was occupied at the time it was struck by gunfire and the firearm used in the alleged incident were not disclosed by police.
The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division. The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Cumberland barrack of the state police at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.
