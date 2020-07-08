Frostburg man arrested in downtown incident

CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested on various charges Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two people at a Baltimore Street address by pinning them against a wall, Cumberland Police said.
Samual Ray Howsare, 46, was charged with two counts each of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and intoxicated endangerment in addition to single counts of disturbing the peace and intoxicated public disturbance.
In a bond hearing following the arrest, Howsare was released on personal recognizance, pending his next court appearance.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the arrest was made following the investigation that included review of video surveillance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.