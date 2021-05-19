FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man remained jailed without bond Wednesday after he was served an arrest warrant for discharging a small-caliber revolver into the air during a recent incident in the city's Broadway area, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
Larry Allan Layton, 68, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.
Police said the charges stemmed from a May 12 incident in which Layton discharged a .22-caliber revolver into the air while making threats to shoot anyone near him. Layton was reportedly found at the scene in possession of the revolver with four rounds in the cylinder and one shell casing from the round discharged in the air, police said.
Layton was taken for evaluation at UPMC Western Maryland prior to being served the arrest warrant.
