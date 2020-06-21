Frostburg man arrested on assault charge

CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested Saturday after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Grand Avenue home, Cumberland Police said.
Arsenio Carvelle Glover, 31, was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond on a second-degree assault charge, police said.
Glover reportedly struck the victim in the face, causing an injury to her eye, police said.
He was also served an outstanding district court warrant for failing to appear for trial on Jan. 28 on a trespassing charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.