CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man remained jailed Monday after he was arrested on assault charges stemming from a disturbance Sunday at a Zihlman Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Loy Dale Eugene Linaweaver, 60, was taken into custody on charges of first- and second-degree assault and trespassing.
Following a hearing before a district court commissioner, Linaweaver was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on a temporary commitment pending his next court appearance.
Police said Linaweaver allegedly threatened an occupant of the residence and continued to create a disturbance when officers arrived.
