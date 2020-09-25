Frostburg man arrested on drug, drunken driving charges

CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested Thursday after he was involved in a vehicle crash in a business parking lot on Bedford Street at Naves Crossroad, Cumberland Police said.
Matthew Scott Murray, 53, was charged with three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana) and traffic offenses that included driving while intoxicated and related violations, police said.
Following the early morning incident and arrest processing, Murray was granted pre-trial released by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
