CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Hilltop Drive, according to Cumberland Police.
Corey Douglas Horton, 33, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired by drugs, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of controlled paraphernalia.
In addition to the handgun, police reportedly found a loaded syringe inside the vehicle.
Horton was released on personal recognizance following a bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.