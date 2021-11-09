FROSTBURG, Md. — An off-duty Frostburg Police officer has been credited for his role in identifying and charging a motorist in connection with a recent hit-and-run incident that resulted in nearly $7,000 in property damages.
It was about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 27 when a lamppost was knocked over and a city bench and street signs damaged in the first block of East Main Street.
A headlight assembly found at the scene was determined to be from a Chevrolet truck that reportedly drove from the scene prior to the arrival of Frostburg Police.
First Sgt. Josh Bacon was off duty Oct. 28 when he observed a truck being towed that displayed damage consistent with the evidence.
Follow-up investigation that included interviews led to an arrest warrant being issued for Olin Wayne Stephen Jr., 43, of Frostburg, who was determined to be the driver of the vehicle involved in crash.
Stephen was charged after turning himself in to Frostburg Police. He is free pending trial.
Chief Nick Costello expressed departmental commendation to Bacon for his contributions that led to the "successful" investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.