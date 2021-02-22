FROSTBURG — A 77-year-old Frostburg man died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle at West Main Street near Armstrong Avenue, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
Albert Lee Hillegass was pronounced dead after being taken to UPMC Western Maryland by an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance.
Police said Hillegass was attempting to cross the eastbound lane of West Main just east of the crest of the hill near the intersection with Armstrong Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound 1997 Saturn operated by Nathaniel Cody Lease, 26, of Hyndman, Pennsylvania, that was traveling over the crest of the hill.
Police said Lease attempted to stop but was unable to do so. Lease remained at the scene and called 911.
Police said nighttime driving conditions, the physically obscured view from the crest of the hill and the victim's dark clothing were factors that contributed to the accident.
Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the the 6:52 p.m. accident upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.