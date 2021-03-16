FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man was arrested on various charges Tuesday after he allegedly ran from Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies as they attempted to arrest him.
When police caught up to Donald Matthew Garland, he was reportedly in possession of a large amount of suspected fentanyl.
Deputies were originally attempting to serve Garland about 11:30 a.m. with three outstanding circuit court warrants for alleged failure to appear in court. The brief chase ended without incident.
In addition to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other drug-related violations, Garland was charged with obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest, police said.
He was being held at the county detention center awaiting a bond hearing.
