CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was found to have a concealed weapon as Cumberland Police were serving him with a circuit court arrest warrant Saturday.
Daniel Monrose Jr., 36, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, conceal a deadly weapon, two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Police found the weapon and suspected drugs as Monrose was arrested at an undisclosed location.
He was being held without bond Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing Monday in district court.
