CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop late Tuesday on Interstate 68 near Cumberland by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Frostburg man who was allegedly found in possession of heroin and cocaine.
Andrew Joseph Hopkins was taken into custody without incident during the 11 p.m. stop on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in addition to drug possession violations.
Hopkins was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
The stop was made for alleged traffic violations, deputies said.
Hopkins also allegedly attempted to conceal a plastic bag containing cocaine and heroin after he was placed inside the police patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
