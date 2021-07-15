FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man was jailed Wednesday after Frostburg Police stopped him as he was operating an alleged stolen vehicle on East Main Street. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from a Mount Pleasant Street residence — the second theft of a vehicle in the city since Sunday.
The arrest of Cobey Paul Fair, 20, was made without incident shortly after 1 p.m. when officers were searching the city for the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta that was reportedly stolen when it was left unlocked with ignition keys inside — the same circumstances that police said took place when a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken Sunday from a Talcott Avenue residence in the West End area of the city.
The stolen Jeep was located just before 2 a.m. Monday when it was observed by an officer who stopped the vehicle before the driver ran from the area. The suspect was described as a slender, dark-haired female.
Sunday's vehicle theft was reported along with the theft of license plates from vehicles from parked locations on Taylor Street and locations west of that area.
Wednesday, additional citizen complaints of theft of license plates were reported to police. The motor vehicle tampering complaints also included a report of theft of credit cards that were reportedly stolen from a vehicle.
At the time of Wednesday's arrest, the stolen Jetta reportedly displayed a license plate that was not issued for that vehicle, police said.
Police said Fair was in possession of drugs and evidence reportedly related to the thefts.
He was charged with motor vehicle theft, credit card theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), displaying registration plates issued to another vehicle and related offenses.
Fair was released Thursday from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting $2,500 unsecured bond.
Court records show he was sentenced in April on a rogue and vagabond charge for which he was placed on supervised probation for 18 months.
Frostburg Police continue to investigate a motor vehicle theft in the city of Cumberland in conjunction with Cumberland Police and with assistance of the C3I Unit.
That investigation is ongoing with charges pending against additional suspects, police said.
Police said a search warrant was also executed at an Frostburg residence as part of the continuing investigations.
