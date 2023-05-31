OAKLAND — Two Frostburg men remained jailed without bond Wednesday after they were arrested on warrants stemming from grand jury indictments in connection with a burglary in February on Savage River Road, according to Garrett County State's Attorney Christian Mash.
Clayton Harlee Bennich, 20, and Khenyin Scott Nines, 18, were indicted March 14 by a grand jury as the result of an investigation of a burglary Feb. 7 on Savage River Road that conducted by the sheriff's office.
Bennich and Nines were arrested Friday on warrants issued in connection with the indictments charging them with felony burglary charges, motor vehicle theft and firearm violations, the state's attorneys office said.
