FROSTBURG — The Frostburg City Police Department could soon get equipment upgrades.
Most of the department’s Tasers, electroshock weapons used to incapacitate people, are between six and 10 years old, Frostburg Police Sgt. Christopher Mullaney said at the city’s mayor and council work session Thursday.
“We’ve had two major issues with them,” he said of problems with two Tasers in the past six months. “One of them went off for no reason.”
Others, when tested daily, have been slow or generated an error code when powered on, he said.
“So that’s definitely an officer safety issue,” Mullaney said.
He received an estimated quote from Axon Enterprise, Inc. that includes 15 Tasers for roughly $63,000 that would be paid over 60 months.
“That includes any training devices we need,” Mullaney said and added two instructors would be available. “If we have to use a Taser and use the cartridge, they will send us a replacement cartridge.”
The department’s old Tasers and cartridges would be traded in to get “them off the streets,” he said.
Computers in Frostburg police cars are also six to 10 years old, he said.
“Microsoft doesn’t even acknowledge half of them because of the updates,” Mullaney said and added that due to rapid advances in technology, even a three-year-old computer is considered somewhat obsolete.
The department recently got a $78,000 grant for license plate reader equipment, he said.
“That’s gonna require a computer that is a little faster than a sun dial,” Mullaney said.
He presented a roughly $31,000 quote from Dell Technologies for 10 computers with docking stations.
New computers would also be needed for body cameras for police officers, Mullaney said.
“The computers come with a five-year warranty,” he said.
A five-year proposal for police body cameras was also discussed.
“The police department is going to be required to have body cameras by 2025,” Frostburg Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman said.
The cost for the first year would be roughly $45,000 and include devices plus cloud-based storage and other services, with the city paying about $17,000 annually for the next four years for subscriptions.
Stahlman also talked of grant money that could offset the initial cost.
Mullaney said the department is considering cameras from the company BodyWarn.
The police department equipment items are expected to be discussed further at the city’s mayor and council meeting on Thursday.
