FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council members agreed during a Thursday work session that they should send a letter-of-intent to Gov. Larry Hogan expressing their desire to have a state-run COVID-19 testing site in Allegany County.
Westernport resident Noah DeMichele, president of Frostburg State University’s Student Government Association, sent a letter last month requesting such a facility be opened in the county in anticipation of thousands of students returning to the university’s campus for classes that begin Monday.
However, a return email from the Maryland Department of Health read, “At this time, there is no plan to expand community testing in Allegany County. The current infrastructure of testing sites, which includes primary care providers, urgent care clinics, and UPMC Western Maryland (the local hospital) is expected to be able to handle the volume of COVID-19 tests needed.”
It also provided the locations of three testing locations in the county, two in Cumberland and one in LaVale.
“Elizabeth (Stahlman) sent around an email saying that she had reached out to Mark Widmyer (Gov. Larry Hogan’s Western Maryland representative) to give him a heads up about our request for a testing site, and he had been on a meeting with the governor and they are not interested in a testing site in Allegany County,” said Nina Forsythe, city commissioner of water, parks and recreation.
“They didn’t really give a reason; they gave a copy of the reply they sent to Noah (DeMichele), but he’s a student and the reply really didn’t apply to us because we are wanting to test our local residents,” Forsythe said. “And my concern is, if there is an outbreak here, we are not going to be privy to the testing at FSU, so we would like to have something in place.”
The reasons Forsythe said she would like to see a state-run testing site in the county are because people aren’t always aware that they need a doctor’s note to get tested and the costs associated with the current sites might be too much for a family to get tested like they would like to.
“My understanding is that these state testing sites — (you) don’t have to have a doctor and they are no cost,” said Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “If you feel that you were in contact with someone and you might be asymptomatic, (you) can go get a test.”
Forsythe said she would like to get other elected officials to sign on, for example Cumberland City Council members and Allegany County commissioners.
“I’m for sending another letter, or try to explain that to them, because I think it is important,” said Kevin Grove, city commissioner of public safety, “but again, you’re fighting with the state government on this.”
